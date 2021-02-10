Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $20.73 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.05. 81,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

