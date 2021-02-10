Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21.58 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,150 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock valued at $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.33. 33,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.55. The company has a market cap of $235.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

