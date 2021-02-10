Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,334. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

