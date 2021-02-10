Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.56. 115,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.