Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 139,080 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,080 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vertiv worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $486,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.04. 24,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

