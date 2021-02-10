Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 32,427 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,427 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Nucor worth $17,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.33. 31,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,416. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

