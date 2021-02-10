Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 38,983 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 137,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.