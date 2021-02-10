Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 4,160 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.10. 29,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

