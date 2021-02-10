Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 7,281 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 328,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $136.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

