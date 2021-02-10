Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,244 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,511 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. The company had a trading volume of 692,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,596. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

