Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 27,515 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,515 shares during the period. Digital Turbine comprises about 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Digital Turbine worth $27,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.13. The company had a trading volume of 107,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,671. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $97.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

