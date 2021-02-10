Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 42,228 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,228 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Chegg worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $173,481.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHGG traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.82. 19,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,931. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

