Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,010,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,796,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.77% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after buying an additional 347,545 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,698,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,579,000 after buying an additional 76,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after buying an additional 881,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 207,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 175.3% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after buying an additional 2,438,740 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 16,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

