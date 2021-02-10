Bread (BRD) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.91 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Bread has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

