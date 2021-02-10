Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Trading Up 8.4%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 8,385,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 5,722,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 877,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,836 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.64% of Brickell Biotech worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

