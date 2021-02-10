Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $173.45 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.02, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,722. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

