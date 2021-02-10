Brightcove (BCOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brightcove stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $745.96 million, a P/E ratio of -50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research firms have commented on BCOV. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

