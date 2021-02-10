Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 914,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,056. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

