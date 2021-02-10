BrightSphere Investment Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,908 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,264% compared to the average daily volume of 123 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. 8,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

