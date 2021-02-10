Brightworth Has $11.09 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brightworth trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,822.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,662.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

