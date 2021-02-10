Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. 276,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,257,722. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of -543.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

