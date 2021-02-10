BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.69 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 598,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,899,000 after purchasing an additional 118,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

