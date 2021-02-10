BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $430.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.63 and its 200-day moving average is $395.44. The company has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.52 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

