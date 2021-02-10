BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,669 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $117.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,468 shares of company stock worth $11,716,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.