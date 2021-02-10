BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 328 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $615.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

