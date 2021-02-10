Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,616,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $180.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.