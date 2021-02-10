Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.41). Aramark reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. 1,693,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

