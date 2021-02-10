Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce earnings per share of ($1.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the lowest is ($3.25). Ashford Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($18.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.87) to ($14.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

AHT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 484,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,391. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.