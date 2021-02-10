Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $63.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.90 million and the lowest is $60.37 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $57.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $247.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $255.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $254.66 million, with estimates ranging from $242.20 million to $266.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $756.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.