Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of ($3.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,794 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 45,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,789 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $82.89. 6,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.