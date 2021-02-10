Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,894.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,299 shares of company stock worth $5,393,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 21.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,737 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,243,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,839,000 after buying an additional 715,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2,053.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after buying an additional 566,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,443. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.16.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.