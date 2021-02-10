Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 58,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,306. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.