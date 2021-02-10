Brokerages Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report sales of $64.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.29 million to $65.00 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $113.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $289.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.84 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.64 million to $364.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BWS Financial started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 349 shares of company stock worth $243,355. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,011.68 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $1,024.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

