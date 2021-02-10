Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

WSM traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.27. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

