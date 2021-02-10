Brokerages Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce sales of $9.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $39.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 8,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.