Brokerages Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to announce earnings of $3.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.32 and the lowest is $3.49. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.16 to $16.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.16 to $19.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $355.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

