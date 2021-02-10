Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce sales of $97.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the highest is $97.90 million. fuboTV posted sales of -$1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6,330.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $253.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.35 million to $260.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $444.72 million, with estimates ranging from $435.19 million to $463.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

FUBO stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

