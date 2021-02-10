Brokerages Expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will announce sales of $483.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $509.60 million. Herc posted sales of $540.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Herc.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Herc has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $72.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Herc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Herc by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Herc by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.