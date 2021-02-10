Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $2.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $2.32. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

LHX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.33. 5,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.36.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

