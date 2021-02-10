Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $32.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the highest is $33.00 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $130.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $132.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

OSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OSBC opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $337.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

