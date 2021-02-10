Brokerages Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report sales of $3.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 527.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

SYRS stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

