Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SMG stock opened at $240.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.83. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,286 shares of company stock valued at $23,409,344 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

