Brokers Offer Predictions for Hubbell Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hubbell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HUBB. Stephens raised their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

