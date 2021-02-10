Brokers Set Expectations for StoneX Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StoneX Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $2,743,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $233,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $119,536.00. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,595 shares of company stock worth $4,535,288 over the last ninety days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.