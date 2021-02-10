Brookmont Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brookmont Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $91,864,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RTX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. 122,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.
RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
See Also: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.