Brookmont Capital Management Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.1% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 799,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,878. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

