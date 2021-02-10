Brookmont Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.62. The stock had a trading volume of 30,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

