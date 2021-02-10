Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 343,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,976. The stock has a market cap of $171.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

