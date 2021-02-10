Brookmont Capital Management Sells 1,565 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.49. 246,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. The company has a market cap of $190.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

