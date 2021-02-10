Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $111.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Brooks Automation traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.66, with a volume of 4738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,974. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

